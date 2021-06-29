Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HCMC opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Healthier Choices Management has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Healthier Choices Management
