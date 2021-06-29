Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HCMC opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Healthier Choices Management has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Vapor and Grocery. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor. The company operates eight retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States; operates Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through which it offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items; and sells vitamins and supplements on its website thevitaminstore.com and on amazon.com marketplace.

