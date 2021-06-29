Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $7.43

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.24. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 43,277 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 247.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 201,023 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

