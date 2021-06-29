Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of HLIO opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.55.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HLIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

