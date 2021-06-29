Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,918 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 228,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 140,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 465,698 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $872.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 3.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

