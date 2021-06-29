Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HENKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of HENKY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.27. 62,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.5383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

