Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

NYSE HLF opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.