Herbalist Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57.00 (HERB)

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Herbalist Token has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Herbalist Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Herbalist Token has a total market capitalization of $73,515.62 and approximately $57.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token Coin Profile

Herbalist Token (CRYPTO:HERB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Buying and Selling Herbalist Token

