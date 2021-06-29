Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

HFWA stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $898.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.