Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.38 million, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

