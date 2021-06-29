Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:MLHR traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. 38,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,763. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -322.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

