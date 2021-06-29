High Falls Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.3% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,382,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.47. 8,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,880. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

