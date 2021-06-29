High Falls Advisors Inc Lowers Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

High Falls Advisors Inc cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,608 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. 5,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,338. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.19.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

