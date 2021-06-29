High Falls Advisors Inc Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. High Falls Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 209.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 542,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 367,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,564,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5,542.7% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 171,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $365,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,174. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

