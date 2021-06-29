High Falls Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 0.21% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. 260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,617. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.