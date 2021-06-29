High Falls Advisors Inc Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,707,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $219.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

