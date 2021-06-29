Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) Short Interest Down 69.3% in June

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,558,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hollund Industrial Marine stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,640,891. Hollund Industrial Marine has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About Hollund Industrial Marine
Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Hollund Industrial Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollund Industrial Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.