HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stake Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

HFC opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

