HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

HFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.80.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $353,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

