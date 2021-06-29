Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $15.48. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 1,167 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $879.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,803,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 49,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.