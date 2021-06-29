HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 977.31 ($12.77). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 965.50 ($12.61), with a volume of 398,386 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,004.75. The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 282.61%.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,032 shares of company stock worth $46,680,320.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

