HomeStreet, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $40.51 on Monday. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $865.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 111,338 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

