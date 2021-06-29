Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.23. The company had a trading volume of 72,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

