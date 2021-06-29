Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

HKXCY traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.74. 35,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,354. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

