Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $16.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $15.91. 44,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.23.
In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
