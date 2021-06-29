Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $16.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $15.91. 44,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

