Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 4% Lower This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $76,532.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00020174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.39 or 0.00688093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.