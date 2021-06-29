Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up 2.5% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,602. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

