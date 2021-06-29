ichi.farm 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00155267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00169117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,495.81 or 0.99873290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars.

