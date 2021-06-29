ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 71,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 584,132 shares.The stock last traded at $213.72 and had previously closed at $215.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

