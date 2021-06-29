Idle (IDLE) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.78 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Idle has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $139,093.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00010929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00136749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00165800 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,923.60 or 1.00101648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,983,592 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

