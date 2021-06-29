iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) Plans GBX 8.40 Dividend

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

iEnergizer stock opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.89) on Tuesday. iEnergizer has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £565.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.

About iEnergizer

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, anti-money laundering and KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

