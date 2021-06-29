iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) Plans GBX 8.40 Dividend

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
iEnergizer stock opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.89) on Tuesday. iEnergizer has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £565.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.
About iEnergizer
See Also: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.