IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IKNX opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.89 and a beta of 0.97. IKONICS has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

