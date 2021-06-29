iliad’s (ILIAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ILIAF remained flat at $$147.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. iliad has a 1-year low of $147.25 and a 1-year high of $191.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.69.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

