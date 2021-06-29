Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

IR opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -232.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.