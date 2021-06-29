Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $52,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 236.85 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.11.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

