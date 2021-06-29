Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Inovalon posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Inovalon stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.54. 347,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,533. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200 over the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Inovalon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inovalon by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Inovalon by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

