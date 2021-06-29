InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 240.5% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,220. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 39.83% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

