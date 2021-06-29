Insider Buying: ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) insider Gerhard Fusenig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,032 ($13.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £709.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.06. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,130 ($14.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,066.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

