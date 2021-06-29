Insider Selling: American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Insider Sells 2,625 Shares of Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John B. Berding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Financial Group alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00.

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $123.33. 543,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $14.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.