Insider Selling: Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) CFO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,958.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Stokely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Dan Stokely sold 35,000 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $64,050.00.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,992. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $326.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 64,524 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

