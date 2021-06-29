Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,303.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Walter Robert Bashaw II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00.

IIVI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.67. 11,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,119. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

