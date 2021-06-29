Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 5,750 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $801.07. 9,121,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,984,613. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $370.66 and a 1-year high of $803.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.33.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 130,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

