Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Sells 8,255 Shares of Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -268.29 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2,918.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 387,726 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 92,839 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

