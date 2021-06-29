Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IART. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after buying an additional 244,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after buying an additional 206,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $282,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,233. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

