IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Up 256.6% in June

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 256.6% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IGXT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 121,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.73. IntelGenx Technologies has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 420.64% and a negative return on equity of 906.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

