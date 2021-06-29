Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 361.1% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IPCIF stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.64. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

