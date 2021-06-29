Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $1,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,291,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,011,482.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,970,200 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

