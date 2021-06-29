International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Down 96.4% in June

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ISCO stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. International Stem Cell has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

