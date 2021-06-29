IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report $28.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.76 million and the lowest is $28.40 million. IntriCon reported sales of $23.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $121.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $122.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $140.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of IIN stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. 58,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,411. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $199.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.25, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $983,937.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 3,304.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

