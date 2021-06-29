Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Update

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intrum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998. Intrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

