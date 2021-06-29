Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.3% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $51,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $353.76. 964,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,067,031. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $237.35 and a one year high of $353.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

